Repairs start, but Beetham sinkhole woes continue

Ronald Douglas calls on WASA to start repairs on the sinkhole at Main Street, Beetham Gardens on Wednesday. - Ayanna Kinsale

Beetham residents are still in distress even though work is under way at the sinkhole site at Main Street, Beetham Gardens.

They are still concerned over the scent of sewage coming from the hole, caused by a burst sewer line. They expressed discomfort and frustration since this ruptured line has been an ongoing problem for the past 14 days.

One resident said they are relieved that the hazard is being fixed since they also have a baby and if the problem is prolonged it could become more harmful.

The Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) started repairs on Thursday, but the hole is still full of dirty water that is being pumped out into the nearby drains.

Newsday tried contacting both WASA's corporate communications manager Daniel Plenty and Public Utilities Minister, Marvin Gonzales, but calls were unsuccessful.