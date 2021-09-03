Rain prolongs repairs to Beetham sinkhole

In this file photo, sewer water from the sinkhole on Main Street Beetham Gardens, is being pumped in a drain along the Priority Bus route by WASA. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

Beetham residents are concerned that the continuing rain is hindering repairs to the sinkhole on Main Street, Beetham Gardens.

They fear that if the water is not pumped from the hole soon it may start flooding the road through the manhole if more rain falls.

The hole was caused by the collapse of a sewer line under the road. Residents estimate the hole is about 15 feet wide and 25 feet deep and has continued to grow over the past 15 days. A strong smell of sewage comes from the hole and they believe it is a public health risk. It also makes access to their homes difficult.

A crew from the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) has been on site to try to extract the water. Works was still continuing when Newsday visited on Friday.

One WASA worker told Newsday they may have to pump out the water for the next three days, but it will take longer unless the rain subsides. Then they will have to plug the main line and fix the issue.

The residents are relieved that work is under way and hope the problem is resolved soon.