Quartermiler Deon Lendore 5th in Brussels Diamond League

Deon Lendore -

TRINIDAD AND Tobago quartermiler Deon Lendore placed fifth in the men’s 400-metre race at the Brussels leg of the Wanda Diamond League, in Belgium, on Friday.

The 28-year-old Lendore clocked 45.06 seconds. He finished behind 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games 4x400m relay gold medallist American Michael Cherry, who clocked a personal best of 44.03 seconds.

Grenadian triple Olympic medallist Kirani James (44.51) and Botswana's Olympic bronze medallist Isaac Makwala (44.83) finished in second and third positions respectively.

Placing fourth was Olympic Games silver medallist Liemarvin Bonevacia of the Netherlands, who ran 45 seconds flat.

This was Lendore’s second major meet after the Olympic Games and he was the only TT athlete to be featured on Friday.

On Tuesday, Lendore took bronze in the same event at the 57th Palio Citta della Quercia meet in Rovereto, Italy. There, he clocked 45.19, trailing Cherry (44.55) and Makwala (45.02).