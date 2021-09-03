Please help out the umpires, CPL

THE EDITOR: It’s a real shame that the organisers of the CPL cricket tournament could not have incorporated the "snickometer" and "ball tracking" features as part of the third umpire's decision-making process in this year’s matches.

There are some decisions that appear unfair and faulty. It raises the point that a single bad decision could affect the outcome of these closely contested games.

The cricketing world has moved on with the technology available to help improve the quality of the umpires' decisions.

Umpires are prone to making mistakes due to the split-second action. Therefore they need all the help they can get. The "snickometer" and "ball tracking" features do just that.

The Caribbean is not that far behind in basic common technology being used by other cricketing countries. And remember, these matches are viewed worldwide.

L DASS

via e-mail