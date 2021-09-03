News
Photos of the day: September 3, 2021
Roger Jacob
14 Minutes Ago
The mangled galvanize draped on this two-storey house in North Oropouche in Sangre Grande, displaying the tremendous intensity of the adverse weather during the early morning hours on Friday. - Photo by Stephon Nicholas
An employee of the Disaster Management Unit of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation uses a chain-saw to remove limbs from a fallen tree at the Crystal Stream intersection, after it brought down several utility poles, including the traffic lights. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
On Friday employees of the Disaster Management Unit of the Diego Martin Regional Corporation dispose of the fallen tree branches, as they attempted to restore the connectivity along the Diego Martin Highway, near the Crystal Stream intersection. - Photo by Sureash Cholai
A home on Bel Air Road which is near to Grand Lagoon Village, Mayaro, lost its roof after heavy rain and gusty winds on Friday morning. Photo by Renelle Kissoon. -
Mammoth task: Employees of the Disaster Management Unit from the Ministry of Works and Transport spring into action to remove trees that fell across Antigua Road in Valencia, in the aftermath of the adverse weather conditions early Friday morning, that caused major damage to rooftops, and outages in electrical supply nationwide. - Photo by Roger Jacob
Beetham sinkhole: On Friday WASA workmen were on site at the major sinkhole on Main Street in Beetham Gardens, where high water levels continued to hinder the progression of the repair works to a sewer line, despite the addition of several water pumps to assist with the decanting process. - Photo Sureash Cholai
Ruby Solomon (centre) , stands alongside her grandchildren in front the family home located in Castara Village in Tobago, after the adverse weather conditions on Friday morning, destroyed their roof, leaving the family of twelve seeking proper accommodations. - Photo by David Reid
