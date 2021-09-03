Photos of the day: September 3, 2021

The mangled galvanize draped on this two-storey house in North Oropouche in Sangre Grande, displaying the tremendous intensity of the adverse weather during the early morning hours on Friday. - Photo by Stephon Nicholas

Newsday photographers captured some of these images reflecting the past 24 hours in Trinidad and Tobago. Other photos were submitted by readers like you.

If you'd like to be featured in our daily photo galleries, please e-mail us a photo to news@newsday.co.tt with the caption "Photo of the Day" and we will pick one photo each day to feature, with a few sentences about the photographer.