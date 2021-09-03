Over 70 areas without electricity after overnight bad weather

File photo by Angello Marcelle.

The Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) has reported that it has restored electricity to several parts of the country, but power in over 70 areas remains down.

High winds and heavy rain on Thursday night caused landslides, fallen trees, and poles and burst overhead lines which affected the electricity supply to many customers.

In a release on Friday morning, the commission said it is working to quickly restore electricity to all affected areas by the end of the day. It said the 75 areas include 16 in Tobago, 14 in the east, 18 in central Trinidad, 19 in south and nine in north Trinidad.

It said all T&TEC crews have been called out.

There are still large-area outages exist on the North Coast, from Maracas to Blanchisseuse, Rampanalgas and Matura, it said.

“However, supply has been restored in several areas, including Manzanilla, some parts of Sangre Grande and environs, Santa Cruz, Malabar, Crown Point, Hope, parts of Mason Hall, Caparo Valley, Haleland Park and Barataria."

It also advised, that because of the impact of the weather across the country, its call centre has been experiencing high call volumes and customers may therefore experience delays in call response.

Meanwhile, corporations are working to remove fallen trees and other debris along major roads across the country.