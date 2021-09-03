Meighoo: PM must not buff people over covid19

Kirk Meighoo

UNC PRO Dr Kirk Meighoo said the Prime Minister must refrain from buffing people but instead find more creative ways to address the fight against the covid19 pandemic

Meighoo texted Newsday on Friday.

Dr Rowley had earlier told a news briefing in Tobago that places of worship will reopen on Monday at 25 per cent capacity of congregation and services just one hour long, while in four weeks' time he hoped "restaurant in-house dining, casinos, cinemas and hopefully bars" could reopen for vaccinated individuals.

The PM also complained of vaccine hesitancy in Tobago.

Meighoo, in response, said, "We note that the Prime Minister is proposing a conditional reopening of various sectors, continuing to play games with people's lives, livelihoods and human rights, as if they were his to play with.

"The Prime Minister must lead and find creative ways to do so, instead of buffing, berating, and bullying the population, as he is accustomed to do."

Meighoo said the population was fed up of Rowley's alleged dictatorship, overbearing attitude and failing economy.

"It is high time that the Prime Minister reflect on whether he can do job required for these times. It is clear to us that he cannot. For the sake of our country's future, therefore, he must go."