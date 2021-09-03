Grande man held with shotgun, ammo

A series of searches in Sangre Grande led to the arrest of one man and the seizure of a shotgun and ammunition on Thursday night.

Police said members of the Eastern Division Task Force began the searches between 8pm on Thursday and 2.30 am on Friday.

They searched a house in Shivan Drive, Sangre Grande, where they found a homemade shotgun with 11 rounds of ammunition.

A 37-year-old man who was at home at the time was arrested for the guns.

He is expected to be charged and appear before a Sangre Grande magistrate on Friday.

The exercise was co-ordinated by Snr Supt Chandool, acting Insp Ramlakhan and acting Sgt Khan with supervision from Cpl Khan.

Police said they also patrolled areas in Sangre Grande and Valencia, where strong winds made trees damage power lines, causing outages.

Officers said while power had returned to parts of Sangre Grande, they would be helping different regional corporations deal with problems caused by the bad weather