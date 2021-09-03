Grand Lagoon, Mayaro homes damaged by bad weather

The roof of this home in Peter Hill Extension, Mayaro, was blown off during gusty winds on Friday morning. Photo courtesy Renelle Kissoon

Several homes in Grand Lagoon, Mayaro, were damaged by heavy rain and gusty winds on Thursday night and Friday morning.

Cocal/Mafeking councillor Renelle Kissoon lives in the village and told Newsday several roofs were blown off near her home.

“We had a lot of roofs that were blown completely away and that’s been our biggest concern.”

Apart from the village, Kissoon said there were also reports of roofs being blown off in other parts of the district of Cocal/Mafeking, which she represents.

She added, "We’ve also had some fallen trees and we’ve had power outages in a couple of streets because power lines were blown down.”

When Newsday spoke with Kissoon shortly after 9am on Friday, she said it was still raining and that repairs to the damaged homes in her immediate area would have to be done when it stops raining.

As a temporary solution, Kissoon said residents were given tarpaulins to cover their houses.

Kissoon told Newsday further assessments of the damage to homes in and around the area would continue on Friday.