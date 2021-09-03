Funeral home director shot dead while visiting TT

Anson Barrow, 55, was shot outside his Cocoyea Village, San Fernando, home last Saturday and died at the hospital on Wednesday. PHOTO COURTESY BARROW RELATIVES -

Two weeks into his visit to Trinidad and Tobago, Anson Barrow, the director of Heaven's Pathway Funeral Agency Ltd, was gunned down near his San Fernando home last Saturday.

Barrow, 55, held dual US-TT citizenship and had lived in New Jersey for over ten years.

He was shot by gunmen while in his car in the driveway of his family's Cocoyea Village home.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where he died on Wednesday.

Speaking with Newsday at the Forensic Science Centre, St James, on Friday, Anson's sister-in-law Kenlica Boswell said she did not know why anyone would want him killed, citing the short period of time he was in the country.

"He doesn't even live here. He just came here for business. For now we are just at a loss for words.

"The travel restrictions from the pandemic was what prevented him from coming sooner, but he just came to Trinidad to put a few things in place for the business before leaving again."

Barrow's daughter Attila Barrow, who was also at the centre, said she was fearful for her own safety.

Boswell said Barrow's relatives in the US have already been told of his murder.

She said the Heaven's Pathway Funeral home was founded last year. Although Barrow lived in the US, the business was based in San Fernando.