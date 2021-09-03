Dylan Carter splashes to bronze in 50m free

Dylan Carter -

DYLAN CARTER captured his second 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) podium place after splashing to bronze in the men’s 50-metre freestyle in Napoli, Italy on Friday.

The London Roar representative touched the wall in 22.62 seconds and finished behind gold medallist Nicholas Santos (22.18) of Team Iron and silver receiver Ben Proud (22.43) of Energy Standard.

This was the two-time Olympian’s second medal in as many days having helped his team to silver in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay event on Thursday.

Carter and his new teammates Katsumi Nakamura, Zac Incerti and Duncan Scott swam to silver in three minutes and seven seconds.

The ISL continues on Saturday and Carter is once against expected to feature in the London Roar’s line up.