Carter's pain leads to healing song

Kervern Carter

In an age of uncertain events and turbulent times, Tobago-based artiste Kervern Carter seeks to be a lighthouse with his latest musical release, Heal the World with Love.

The song was written and produced by Carter with music by Orange Sky’s Nigel Rojas on bass and Dax Cartar on guitar, with additional background vocals from Terri Lyons, and recorded at Proden Studios, said a media release.

This track was inspired by the singer-songwriter’s own battles with depression, self-acceptance and self-love and his ability to tap into inner strength and peace in order to restore himself to a place of emotional equilibrium, the release said.

Coming through that period motivated Carter to create this positive song.

“As the words of this song came to me, they made me realise that everything we seek is embedded inside of us, that light literally comes from darkness, and the greatest equaliser is love. Having battled my Goliath, it became clearer to me that it was not and is never about seeking validation from external entities, but rather projecting all that I contained within,” Carter said in the release.

Heal the World with Love’s engaging acoustic flow is highlighted by smooth guitar strums matched with Carter’s powerful yet soulful, multi-octave lead vocals.

The new track which features an accompanying music video touches on themes such as self-healing, accepting responsibility, living one’s purpose and manifesting positive outcomes. It also underscores issues including racial inequality, police brutality and mankind’s general disconnection due to technology, the release said.

Carter, who is also proficient on the guitar and pan, is no newcomer to the industry. He has been involved in music from his youth. He was a member of Tobago’s New Dimension choir and professionally he has performed at the annual jazz festival and has shared international stages with reggae acts such as Damian "Junior Gong" Marley, Romain Virgo, Sanchez and Proteje.

Carter vows to reach audiences through his melodies and harmonies while building his musical legacy and fulfilling his purpose through his gift. He aspires to be the voice of truth and openness in the industry, the release said.

“Music is life and the joy to life is giving freely. Although it may seem difficult, the most gratifying road one can walk is the road of truth,” Carter said.

Heal the World with Love is available on all streaming platforms.

Follow Carter on Instagram @kerverncarter_official & YouTube Kervern Carter