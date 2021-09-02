WASA: Work to begin on Beetham sinkhole Thursday

Anderson Wilson looks at the sinkhole at Main Street, Beetham Gardens which appeared when a sewer line ruptured. - Ayanna Kinsale

Repairs on the ruptured sewer line at Main Street, Beetham Gardens is scheduled begin on Thursday.

This was told to Newsday Wednesday by Daniel Plenty, corporate communications manager at the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA).

Newsday visited the site on Tuesday.

The hole is seen as a public health risk to the community. With the continuing rain the leaking sewage spills into surrounding homes.

Residents are concerned that the hole has become a hazard and say the scent of sewage is unbearable.

The foundations of some houses in the area are also being undermined by the water.

One resident said they are being inconvenienced since they have no access to Port of Spain from Beetham at present.