UNC MP Paray wants economic measures to counter pandemic

Opposition MP Rushton Paray - Photo by Sureash Cholai

UNC Mayaro MP Rushton Paray, in a statement on Thursday, called on Government to implement measures to "steer the national economy out of the current sharp decline caused by the covid19 pandemic."

Referring to the July economic bulletin that the Central Bank issued on Wednesday, Paray claimed Government has taken ]no action in this regard.

"The Government is once again implored to follow progressive administrations around the world and employ measures to reverse the economic deterioration in Trinidad and Tobago."

He warned if this does not happen it "could lead to a higher cost of living, food shortages, more job losses, and business closures, and a greater debt burden."

Paray suggested Government examine measures such as boosting domestic agricultural production and discussing incentives with the private sector to boost output and to attract increased domestic and export markets.

In its economic bulletin, the bank said gradual relaxation of restrictions on movement and business activity from August to the end of 2021 could see a meaningful recovery of non-energy output. “Inflationary pressures are expected to remain contained, but could gather steam depending on global price developments, especially in relation to food prices."

It also said, “While some improvement is anticipated in export earnings as the country benefits from the ascent in international energy prices, continued efforts to shore up domestic energy output will be critical.”

The report said local, fiscal, monetary and structural policies continued to play key roles and that would need support by private sector actions.

“The main challenge on the fiscal side remains balancing the need to provide support for virus eradication (or control) and to vulnerable groups on the one hand, while assuring debt sustainability on the other."