Two gunned down in Glencoe

Two men were shot dead in a drive-by shooting in Glencoe overnight.

Police said Kareem Pierre, 34, and Brandon Luke, 21, were standing with a friend at La Horquette Valley Road at around 7 pm when a white Nissan Tiida approached.

Three men got out of the car and shot Pierre and Luke. Their friend ran away.

Residents heard the gunshots and called the police, who found Pierre's body. A district medical officer visited the area and declared Pierre dead.

Police said passers-by took Luke to the St James Medical Complex where he was declared dead shortly afterwards.

Police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations Region I are continuing enquiries.