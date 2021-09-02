Tobago's covid19 death toll now 67

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

Tobago has recorded yet another covid19-related death. This brings the island's total to 67.

The latest is a 94 year-old woman with comorbidities.

Tobago also six new cases of the virus and 423 active cases.

In a statement on Thursday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said there are now 39 patients in state isolation, 378 in home isolation and six in ICU. Thirty-four patients have been discharged.

It said to date, a total of 13,083 people have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number 2,254 tested positive. There are 1,764 recovered patients.

The division said 18.555 people are partially vaccinated and 13,658 are fully vaccinated.