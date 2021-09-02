Tobago police hunt escaped prisoner
Tobago police are on the lookout for a prisoner who escaped from the Crown Point police station on Wednesday night.
ACP William Nurse of the Tobago division confirmed the incident and said a report is forthcoming.
The prisoner is a man of mixed descent.
One source told Newsday he was recently arrested in connection with several break-ins in the Crown Point and environs area.
He was left to take a bath unsupervised inside the washroom, where he squeezed through a burglarproofed window and ran away.
Comments
"Tobago police hunt escaped prisoner"