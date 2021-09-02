Tobago police hunt escaped prisoner

Tobago police are on the lookout for a prisoner who escaped from the Crown Point police station on Wednesday night.

ACP William Nurse of the Tobago division confirmed the incident and said a report is forthcoming.

The prisoner is a man of mixed descent.

One source told Newsday he was recently arrested in connection with several break-ins in the Crown Point and environs area.

He was left to take a bath unsupervised inside the washroom, where he squeezed through a burglarproofed window and ran away.