The search is on for the 2021 champions of business

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce launched its annual Champions of Business Awards on August 25 with the theme “Innovate…Nominate…Celebrate”, opening the period of nominations for 2021. The awards programme is a recognition of business excellence in Trinidad and Tobago.

Nominations will close at midnight, September 17, 2021. The award recipients will be unveiled at a ceremony hosted by the TT Chamber on November 19, 2021. Members of the public, business people and organisations are invited to visit our website www.chamber.org.tt to nominate deserving individuals and companies – or even self-nominate in any of five categories.

With the understanding that climacteric changes in our energy sector have also signalled a turning point for our nation – one that will involve long-term sustainability – the TT Chamber is partnering with The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (NGC) as sponsor of the new Green Agenda category.

The Green Agenda award is designed to recognise the contribution and commitment that companies now make towards growing a greener future in business today and delivering a new blueprint for business in the 21st Century. Nominees must demonstrate leadership in implementing energy efficiency strategies and work to positively contribute to the promotion of a greener TT.

Apart from this, the four other categories remain as follows:

Entrepreneurship (category sponsor Trinidad and Tobago Unit Trust Corporation Limited): This category salutes a group of extraordinary entrepreneurs who have created successful businesses within the last ten years through true grit, determination and by embracing change.

Business Technology (category sponsor bmobile): Technology is critical to the success of business enterprise today. This award is directed to the growing sector comprised of businesses that are either technology-driven or technology-supported in a significant way or that has created or provided innovative technological solutions or services for market needs.

Internationally Known…T&T Owned Company of the Year (category sponsor Eximbank of Trinidad and Tobago Limited): One company will be honoured for achieving success beyond our borders by moving their business from a local to an internationally recognised brand. The successful exporter of goods or services will be named the Internationally Known...T&T Owned Company of the Year.

Business Hall of Fame (two inductees – category sponsor NGC): Each year, a maximum of two outstanding individuals (of whom one may be posthumous) are selected from among nominees who have qualified for recognition of lifetime achievement in the sphere of business. The induction into the TT Chamber’s Business Hall of Fame exemplifies business excellence – in commercial prowess, leadership and national/corporate social responsibility.

Bronze sponsors include Agostini’s, Ramps Logistics, Southern Sales and Service Company Limited, Atlantic, Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange, Unicomer and our Media partners Guardian Media Limited and Music Radio 97.1 FM.

For the second year running, The TT Chamber will present a telecast and online streaming of the prestigious occasion. This was introduced last year due to the pandemic restrictions and proved to be highly successful with a local and international viewership of over 200,000 on social media and television. 2021 again promises to be an exciting program, as it will reach its widest national audience to date, giving unprecedented exposure to our finalists and award recipients. Our livestream will also be capable of reaching audiences outside of Trinidad and Tobago.

Neither nominees nor the persons nominating them need to be members of the TT Chamber. The selection process includes assessment by an appointed committee of the TT Chamber which then determines the Award recipients. Full criteria for all categories and instructions for nominations are available on our website www.chamber.org.tt along with nomination forms.

You can nominate a champion in a few easy steps and we look forward to receiving your nominations before midnight, September 17, 2021!