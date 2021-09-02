SuperBlue brings Love in De House

Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons will release Love in De House on September 4. SuperBlue said music is not only about dancing and mashing up the place but it has healing power. -

Soca legend Austin “SuperBlue” Lyons will release Love in De House on September 4. The new single reminds TT of the necessary covid19 protocols but also of the need to keep the faith and love during the pandemic.

The song was completed on August 25.

In an interview on September 3, SuperBlue said last Christmas he began working on a song that was initially supposed to have been a jingle for a juice advert.

That then morphed into a Christmas song.

It was changed again and producer Carl “Beaver” Henderson told him that they should do a calypso/soca song, SuperBlue said. He said Beaver did a beautiful mix for him.

SuperBlue added that around that time he kept hearing the new slang, Love in de House.

The pandemic prohibited everyone – mummy, daddy, grandparents – from doing things together, he added.

For SuperBlue, life is the greatest love story that there is in the world.

“I decided in this pandemic, this lockdown, this trial and tribulation…

“It is said, ‘The people who refuse the temptation to give up on a situation where it is seems to be hopeless…after all the trials and tribulation and struggle, happiness will have no other choice but to follow,’” he said.

SuperBlue said the song tells people to stay with the protocols and to keep safe for the next Carnival whenever that is and then everyone can dance.

“We are each other’s keeper and my work is to inform, educate, entertain and heal them by the time…and keep the faith,” he said.

He said that music was not only about dancing and mashing up the place but that it had healing power which was needed right now.

He said life was a collection of beautiful moments and people had to craft their own script and make it a beautiful one.

Asked if there is going to be a video, SuperBlue said he was waiting on Beaver who would be in contact with him in a day or two.

But he promised that it was something TT should look forward to as it was going to be “epic.”