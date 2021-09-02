St Lucia Kings thump Guyana Amazon Warriors by 51 runs

Roston Chase of Saint Lucia Kings hits a six to bring up his half century during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 13 against Guyana Amazon Warriors at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Thursday, in Basseterre, St Kitts. - Photo courtesy CPL T20

A man of the match performance from Roston Chase led St Lucia Kings to their second win of this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament as they defeated Guyana Amazon Warriors by 51 runs in match 13 at Warner Park in St Kitts on Thursday.

Sent in to bat, the Kings were steered to 149/7 courtesy Chase’s stellar 85 runs from 50 balls (seven sixes and six fours) while Mark Deyal chipped in with 20. Chase and Deyal stabalised the innings with a 74-run partnership from 60 balls as the St Lucia franchise were struggling at 7/2 after two overs.

Romario Shepherd continued his fine run of form with the ball as he picked up 3/21 and Odean Smith 3/22.

In reply, Guyana Amazon Warriors were rattled away for just 98 runs in 16.5 overs owing to a top-order batting collapse which had them reeling at 15/4 after 5.2 overs.

Skipper Nicholas Pooran tried to salvage the chase with his knock of 41 (five sixes, two fours) but his efforts went in vain. Smith scored 31 (four sixes, one four) and was the only other batsman to get to double figures. Alzarri Joseph (1/13) and Chase (1/16) finished with one wicket each.

Jeavor Royal did most of the damage with the ball for the Kings as he bagged 3/19 while Kesrick Williams (2/7) and Obed McCoy (2/19) also had good contributions.

The Kings are now in fifth position on the CPLT20 table with two wins from four games. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots remain atop the standings unbeaten after four games, while Jamaica Tallawahs, defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders and Guyana Amazon Warriors complete the top four.

Barbados Royals remain in cellar position having won just one of their four matches.

The 2021 CPLT20 continues from 7pm on Thursday with match 14 between the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots and Barbados Royals. There will be no matches on Friday but play resumes on Saturday with the table leaders against the St Lucia Kings from 10am.

Summarised Scores

ST LUCIA KINGS 149/7 – Roston Chase 85, Mark Deyal 20; Romario Shepherd 3/21, Odean Smith 3/22 def. GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 98 – Nicholas Pooran 41, Odean Smith 31; Jeavor Royal 3/19, Kesrick Williams 2/7, Obed McCoy 2/19