Ryan D'Abreau misses out on keirin semi-final at Junior Worlds

TT cyclist Ryan D'Abreau warms up before his keirin event at the Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Cairo, Egypt. - Elisha Greene

Trinidad and Tobago’s Ryan D’Abreau was unable to advance to the semi-final round of men’s keirin competition when action continued at the 2021 Junior Track Cycling World Championships in Cairo, Egypt on Thursday.

In round one, D’Abreau raced in heat two of six and finished second of the six riders. Russian David Shekelashvili won the heat. Only the winner of each heat earned automatic qualification to the semi-finals.

The 17-year old rider then contested the repêchage round but placed third in heat two and was unable to progress. Finishing ahead of the TT sprinter was Marcin Marciniak (Poland) and Kirill Kurdidi (Kazakhstan) respectively. Only the fastest rider from each of the six repêchage heats secured a spot in the semis.

The Arima Wheelers rider returns to action on Friday for the opening round of the men’s sprint event. D’Abreau is TT’s lone representative at the Junior World Championships. He is joined by coach/mechanic Elisha Greene.