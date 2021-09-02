NIB addressing NIS payment receipt concerns

In this March file photo, people gather outside the National Insurance Board, South Regional office on Harris Promenade, San Fernando. Photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE National Insurance Board (NIB) said it is seeking to address recent concerns about receipts for National Insurance System (NIS) payments.

The NIB made this comment in a statement on Thursday, in response to concerns raised in a letter published in this newspaper last week about people having difficulty getting receipts for NIS payments.

The NIB said it had been operating with limited services, as part of its revised business operations, in response to the covid19 pandemic.

But it said on Wednesday, it returned to full walk-in services for its customers.

AS a result, it said, "Return of receipts for contribution payments (through cheques deposited in dropboxes), is receiving NIBTT's attention and is being addressed in the shortest timeframe."

The NIB said its service centres will be open 8 am-3 pm, Monday-Friday. Its Arima Collection Centre is open to the public from 10 am-5 pm.

Funeral grants, contribution statements, registration services (for employers and employees), benefit letters, national insurance number and national insurance cards are some of the walk-in services that customers can access at the service centres

The NIB reminded the public that claims submissions continue to be done on an appointment system.

It advised customers to visit its website at www.nibtt.net , send e-mails to customercare@nibtt.net or call 625-4NIS (4647), for any information on its services.