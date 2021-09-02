Let’s pray for better governance

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - SUREASH CHOLAI

THE EDITOR: The Prime Minister is warning that the country is “dangerously exposed” with only 28 per cent of the population fully vaccinated against covid19. A percentage figure reminiscent of his party’s mandate from the electorate.

His disappointment with the low vaccine rate, despite the colourful charts that are repetitious at every briefing, emanates from the scientific data that shows that the citizenry lacks confidence or faith in the scientific evidence that is presented.

This is solidified by the fact that only 25 per cent of eligible schoolchildren have accessed vaccines and the daily average rate of about 3,500 doses has dwindled to 1,000.

Throughout the pandemic the PM has emphasised that his government’s actions are based on science. The scientific evidence shows that the citizenry has no confidence or faith in the actions of the Government.

The Opposition as part of our governance has been a vagrant on this issue. The scientific evidence shows that both the Government and Opposition should do the honourable thing and resign.

Open the churches, mosques and mandirs and let us pray for better governance.

IMAAM IQUBAL HYDAL

Felicity