Lessons in miseducation

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Sureash Cholai

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wants us to remember that it was under her tenure as prime minister that many of the schools being commissioned today began six years ago.

“Those schools you are busy opening are schools we had almost completed under my term in office,” Ms Persad-Bissessar said on Monday.

But what use is it squabbling over who should take credit for empty buildings when the country is struggling to fill them with students?

With vaccine hesitancy high, the Government is proposing a “parallel education system,” with vaccinated students being taught in schools and unvaccinated students left at home.

How the logistics of this will work is hard to envision. And students being taught in person will enjoy advantages that students learning remotely will not.

But even more confusing is the Opposition Leader’s stance, enumerated on Monday, in relation to mandatory vaccination.

“I want to make it very clear that I do not support mandatory vaccinations,” she said. “The Pfizer vaccine has been approved by the FDA for children...But I do not support any move by this Government to make it mandatory.”

It is laudable that the Opposition Leader eventually got vaccinated and encouraged parents to act.

But there is nothing laudable about her current position, especially given her own stance on the urgent need to return TT to normality, as well as the strong advocacy by many of her MPs on behalf of the national vaccination effort (some have gone as far as to enlist the services of chutney singers.)

Far from adopting a straightforward position, the Opposition Leader has been slow to make plain her views from the start. She was not among the first group of parliamentarians to be vaccinated. Later she stated, upon questioning, her preference for the public, not politicians, to be given priority, owing to the alarming vaccine shortage of a few months ago.

The Opposition Leader did endure an unacceptably invasive parliamentary broadside from the Prime Minister in relation to her health and was forced to declare she had never had covid19. This may have coloured, though does not explain, the perception that she has often been too reactive on this issue.

We might expect this of a seasoned politician who considers the views on the ground first before taking action, as Ms Persad-Bissessar is wont to boast.

However, for a former minister of education to oppose compulsory vaccination, knowing schools have long effectively mandated them for other diseases, is to signal a willingness to politicise what should not be political.

It is to teach the wrong kind of lesson.

The very people Ms Persad-Bissessar wished to be given priority access to vaccines a few weeks ago are the ones who will potentially suffer most.