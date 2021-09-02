N Touch
Hardbargain truck driver charged with raping girl, 14, in corn patch

A 21-year-old truck driver appeared virtually in the San Fernando Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday charged with the sexual penetration of a 14-year-old girl.

Darren Babwah, 21, of Dyer Village, Hardbargain, near Williamsville, faced senior magistrate Indira Misir-Gosine.

A police release on Thursday said the magistrate granted him $75,000 bail with a surety. As a condition of his bail, she ordered him to stay at least 300 metres away from the girl.

The charge alleged that Babwah had sex with the girl in a corn patch in September 2020.

A report was made to the South Western Child Protection Unit (CPU). On Tuesday, CPU police arrested him after WPC Quashie-Gay investigated the report. Acting Insp Khan supervised the investigations.

The magistrate adjourned the case to September 29.

