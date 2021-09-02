Govt can’t force children to be vaccinated

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: Neither the Prime Minister nor the Government has the power to force children to be vaccinated, and both together cannot do it.

The position of the family is foundational to the Constitution and cannot be suspended by a state of emergency (SoE) or any other power, law or action. Moreover, to remove or restructure that part of the Constitution means calling a convention for replacing the Constitution altogether.

Furthermore, existing law principles foundational to the parliamentary system is that you cannot exact established prizes. This survives in an SoE. It means that while vaccinated children continue to require conditioned environments, the unvaccinated cannot be made to yield anything for it without the consent of the parents.

These rights apply both for groups and for individuals ahead of the other rights enshrined in Sections 4 and 5 and Section 7(3).

It is this Government's failure that it has put it in this bad place by obstinately denying counsels of general medical treatment for covid19, and keeping it from the people, of itself a major constitutional infringement and a very foolhardy course.

E GALY

via e-mail