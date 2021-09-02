Girls win UN in TT’s Get Vaxxed song contest

Vasudha Maharaj, left, and Kryztanna Sharpe, who both topped UN in T&T’s Get Vaxxed song contest, greet each other at the prize-giving ceremony. Maharaj's song is titled Jab Jab D’ Vaccine while Sharp's song is titled Get Your Vaccine and Go Your Way. -

Kryztanna Sharpe’s call to Get Your Vaccine and Go Your Way and 11-year-old Vasudha Maharaj’s appeal to Jab Jab D’ Vaccine landed each of them top prizes in the UN in TT’s Get Vaxxed song contest.

The UN Resident Co-ordinator’s Office ran the competition during the July/August vacation, inviting children 17 and under to compose original songs that encourage people to get vaccinated. Vaccination remains the best defence against covid19, said a media release.

The calypso by Sharpe, 17, catapulted her to the title of Best Song, while Maharaj’s imaginative chutney fused the local folklore of the jab jab character with the covid19 vaccine, winning her the title of Best Original Performer.

Each child had the support of willing parents who assisted the girls in writing and performing their entries. Maharaj’s entire family – mom, Indira Maharaj, sister, Vrishni Maharaj, and dad, Aneil Maharaj – supported her as backup dancers and videographer. Sharpe’s father, Kendall Sharpe, helped her compose the lyrics and melody for her winning entry.

Massy Group, a valued member of the UN in TT’s Business Roundtable, sponsored cash prizes of $3,000 for each winner to assist with education expenses, the release said.

UN resident co-ordinator Marina Walter, and chairman of the Massy Foundation, Earl Boodasingh, distributed prizes to the winners during a brief ceremony at UN House on Chancery Lane on August 30.

Walter congratulated the girls for applying their creativity and originality to the most urgent appeal of the times. She encouraged them to continue advocating in their communities for education and information about covid19 and the vaccine.

Boodasingh said the Massy Foundation is proud to support the two girls with their education. He praised them as “responsible role models” and urged them to continue using their influence to shape a better society.