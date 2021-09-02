Dylan Carter grabs 4x100m freestyle silver in Italy

In this July 25, 2021 file photo, Dylan Carter, of Trinidad And Tobago, swims in a heat during the men's 100-metre backstroke at the 2020 Summer Olympics, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo) -

TRINIDAD and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter had a positive start to the 2021 International Swimming League (ISL) campaign as he helped his new team London Roar to silver in the men’s 4x100m freestyle event which splashed off in Napoli, Italy on Thursday.

In the final, Carter, who swam the third leg, and his new teammates Katsumi Nakamura, Zac Incerti and Duncan Scott touched the wall in three minutes and seven seconds (3:07.62).

Winning gold by the slightest of margins was the New York Breakers’ quartet of Jacob Whittle, Stan Pjnenburg, Jakub Kraska and Matt Temple in 3:07.02. Swimming to bronze was Energy Standard’s Chad le Clos, Kliment Kolesnikov, Clement Mignon and Andrey Zhilkin in 3:07.63.

The two-time Olympian also competed in the men’s individual 50m freestyle and placed fourth in 21.46 seconds. He was beaten to the line by winner Energy Standard’s Ben Proud (20.86s) and Team Iron’s Marco Orsi (21.26s) and Thom de Boer (21.32s) who placed second and third respectively.

The other competing teams are reigning ISL champion Cali Condors, Toronto Titans, DC Trident, Aqua Centurions, Tokyo Frog Kings, New York Breakers, Energy Standard and LA Current, Carter’s former team for the past two ISL editions.

At LA Current, Carter and the team finished fourth overall over the past two years. He was not retained by the US-based team for the 2021 season and became the London Roar’s second Caribbean inclusion alongside Jamaican Ali Atkinson.

Last year, he earned double-gold, double-silver and a bronze while also racking up several personal and season-best times with LA Current.

The 25-year-old recently concluded his second Olympic stint at the Tokyo Games where he placed 22nd in the 100m freestyle (48.66s), 32nd in the 100m backstroke (54.82s) and 33rd in both the 100m butterfly (52.36s) and 50m free (22.46s).

Carter’s new team comprises Olympic 100m freestyle silver medallist Kyle Chambers (Australia) and Olympic 200m backstroke bronze receiver Luke Greenbank (Great Britain).

The men’s squad also includes Dutch speedster Kenzo Simmons, Scott, Nakamura, Incerti, Tom Dean, Guilherme Guido, Christian Diener and Vini Lanza.

Carter is expected to return to ISL action on Friday and continues daily until Sunday.