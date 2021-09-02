Digital Transformation Minister makes presentation at Cabinet retreat

Minister of Digital Transformation, Senator Hassel Bacchus delivered his presentation on day two of the Cabinet retreat chaired by Prime Minister Keith Rowley. Photo courtesy the Prime Minister's Facebook page - The retreat is being held at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Blenheim, Tobago.

Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus delivered a presentation on day two of the Cabinet’s retreat in Tobago, a post on the Prime Minister's Facebook page said on Thursday.

The three-day retreat, chaired by Dr Rowley, is being held at his official Tobago residence in Blenheim. It is expected to address the upcoming national budget among other matters.

The agenda reportedly includes planning and future spending, including utilising some $644 million in IMF funding to help small and medium business struggling with the effects of the covid19 pandemic.