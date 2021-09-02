Defective, counterfeit items seized in Tunapuna grocery

A box containing a quantity of Navy Carnival cigarettes were found and seized by police and other officers during a search of a grocery in Tunapuna on Wednesday. The cigarettes along with other counterfeit or defective items were seizwd PHOTO COURTESY TTPS - PHOTO COURTESY TTPS

A quantity of defective and counterfeit items were found and seized during a raid at a Tunapuna grocery on Wednesday.

A police media release on Thursday reported that a team of police and officers from the Customs and Excise Division, the Bureau of Standards, the Ministry of Labour's Occupational Safety and Health Authority and the Ministry of Health's Chemistry, Food and Drugs Division went to a grocery on the Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna.

During the search police found 4,800 Navy Carnival cigarettes, 46 boxes of Big Bambu wrapping paper, a box of Bandees Hemp cigarettes, ten defective surge protectors, 19 defective extension cords, 17 counterfeit Vicks inhalers and six defective LED lights.

They then went to Green Street, Tunapuna, where they found 280 Zon King Sized cigarettes, 200 Ultima cigarettes and 314 bottles of alcohol.

The exercise happened between 11.25 am and 3.05 pm and was led by ASP Haynes.