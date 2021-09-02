Cops yet to get statement from Gabriella

Gabriella Marin Gonzales -

Owing to the poor health of Gabriella Marin Gonzales, 16, police investigators have not taken a complete statement from the girl.

They are waiting for her health to improve before interviewing her.

Newsday learnt that she was bleeding from her nose and ears. Gonzales, who disappeared last week, is believed to have been injured in a traffic accident.

Gonzales was reunited with relatives on Tuesday and spent Wednesday night at the San Fernando General Hospital. Up to Thursday afternoon, she was still there.

Mystery still surrounds the girl’s return, as she still cannot remember where she had been for the past week.

“She does not remember where she was or if anything. Gabriella is in a lot of pain. The family is frightened and worried. They do not know what to do. Gabriella cannot move around properly," said a local, who asked not to be named. "No one knows the backstory to all of this or who are the people involved in it.”

On Thursday, Newsday could not contact the family directly, as they do not have a cell phone. The family lives at La Fortune Trace, an agricultural community in Moruga, and does not have electricity.

Gonzales left home on August 25, saying she was going to look for work in central Trinidad.

From what relatives were told, she was injured in an accident somewhere in Cunupia hours later, and was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope.

The day after the accident, someone called relatives to tell them about it.

Gabriella’s mother Rosana Theresa Gonzales, 48, immediately went to see her daughter, but did not get to see her that day.

She went back the next day and was told that Gonzales had left with someone.

Rosana Gonzales then reported her daughter missing to St Joseph police.

On Tuesday, a relative spotted Gonzales sitting on the roadside in Princes Town. She appeared to be weak and in a daze and she had injuries on her face.

Other Venezuelan girls, women reported missing

Several young Venezuelan girls and women have been reported missing over the past few months.

On April 1, Lizzie Romero, 17, went missing from her home in Woodbrook. The next day, a police release said she had been found.On May 10, police said Rosa Del Carmen Torres Rodriquez, and Briexs Emilla Mota Garcia, both 17 of the Mary Care Centre in Woodbrook, were reported missing by staff at the centre.

Police reported that Noirelis Edimar Briceno Benere and Angelica Maria Urbaneja Jimenez, both 17, went missing at 3.10 pm on July 4 from Woodbrook.

Police did not give further updates on the four, and Newsday was unable to confirm their whereabouts.

Last week, several unconfirmed reports circulated on social media about a young Venezuelan woman wandering the streets of Gasparillo and environs.

The Tucupita-based news company TaneTanae reported that she appeared confused and did not remember anything, including her name.

A charitable organisation was able to track and identified her by a tattoo from photos circulating on social media. She was later identified as Rosmir Mercado Noya from Cuidad Bolivar. The report said Noya said she had not slept in 41 days and that some of her friends had kidnapped her.

The group has been taking care of her, intending to send her back to her homeland when she feels better.

Gasparillo police said they did not have any information about Noya.