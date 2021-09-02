Cops to charge 27 for Bon Air house party

FILE PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB

Twenty-seven people will be charged via summons for attending a house party in Bon Air on Wednesday night.

Police said members of the Northern Division and the Air Guard received information about a house party at Bon Air Circular, Bon Air Gardens, Arouca, at around 9.45 pm, where they saw 27 people liming.

The group, which consisted of 15 men and 12 women, were from Arouca, Tacarigua, Point Fortin, Curepe and Belmont. Their ages ranged from 18 to 51.

Police said the group was profiled and will be charged via summons.

The exercise was co-ordinated by ACP Belfon, Snr Supt Ramdeen, Supt Powder and W/ASP Powder with field operations from Insp Pitt, acting Sgt Pamphille and Cpl Bedase.