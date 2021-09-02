Central Bank: economic recovery dependent on domestic response to covid19 virus.

Central Bank of TT -

THE Cental Bank has predicted that the short-term economic outlook for Trinidad and Tobago will be directly impacted by the covid19 virus’ path and the domestic response.

In its economic bulletin for July, it said gradual relaxation of restrictions on movement and business activity from August to the end of 2021 could see a meaningful recovery of non-energy output.

“Inflationary pressures are expected to remain contained, but could gather steam depending on global price developments, especially in relation to food prices.

“While some improvement is anticipated in export earnings as the country benefits from the ascent in international energy prices, continued efforts to shore up domestic energy output will be critical.”

The report also said local, fiscal, monetary and structural policies continued to play key roles and that would need support by private sector actions.

“The main challenge on the fiscal side remains balancing the need to provide support for virus eradication (or control) and to vulnerable groups on the one hand, while assuring debt sustainability on the other.

“The primary concerns of monetary policy will be supporting a recovery without compromising inflation, alongside maintainicng the health of the financial system.”

It added that urgent institutional advances were necessary to bolster statistical capacity, accelerate service delivery and flexibility in order to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities which were essential structural building blocks to unlock private and public sector potential.

“At the end of July 2021, gross official reserves amounted to US$6,649.2 million, lower than the level US$6,953.8 million at the end of December 2020. This position is reflective of 8.1 months of prospective imports of goods and services.

“Based on international co-ordination efforts spearheaded by the International Monetary Fund to improve global liquidity, especially among poor and vulnerable economies, TT benefitted from an allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) equivalent of approximately US$644 million to its stock of international reserves at the end of August 2021.”

The report said for the first nine months of the financial year 2020/2021 Government fiscal operations registered an overall deficit of TT $7.2 billion which was lower than the previous year of TT $10.7 billion.

“The Government relied heavily on domestic borrowings and also tapped the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund (roughly TT$4.7 billion) to finance the budget deficit.

“At the end of May 2021, net public sector debt was 85.8 per cent of gross domestic product, up from 80.9 per cent at the end of September 2020, primarily due to the increase in domestic borrowings.”

The performance of the economy was adversely affected by developments in the energy sector and pandemic restrictions which held back activity in the non-energy sectors, the Central Bank said.