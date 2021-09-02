Caribbean Airlines restarts SVG-NY non-stop flights

In this file photo a Caribbean Airlines plane takes off.

CARIBBEAN Airlines (CAL) non-stop flights between St Vincent and the Grenadines and New York will resume on October 20, the airline announced on Thursday.

In a statement, CAL said services BW 552 and BW 553 will originate and end in Trinidad on Wednesday "to give customers the option of an additional connecting service to/from New York and Trinidad." The airline said flight schedules are subject to change.

CAL said the new schedule is designed "to facilitate early morning departures out of (Piarco), St Vincent and New York.

"The addition of the St Vincent/ New York service," CAL said, "will complement the airline’s current schedule, offering customers the most connections between North America and the Caribbean as the airline continues the phased roll out of its commercial operations."

CAL said, through its website, customers can verify the entry requirements and other important travel information for any destination as well as make appointments for covid19 tests.

"Customers are asked to kindly note that travel safety protocols are in place including the mandatory wearing of face masks during check-in, while boarding and for the duration of their flight," the statement added.