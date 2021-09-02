Angus Eve retained as Trinidad and Tobago men's football coach

TT men's football coach Angus Eve - via TTFA Media

ANGUS EVE has been retained as the Trinidad and Tobago men's football coach, as well as appointed as the TT Under-20 men's coach, according to a media release issued by the TT Football Association (TTFA) on Thursday afternoon.

The former national captain and midfielder, who initially had an interim stint as TT men's coach from June 13 to August 31, has been given the mantle of coach until March 31, 2023.

Eve's focus will be the 2022 Concacaf Nations League and building a national Under-20 squad, with an aim to boost the pool of national players for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Eve, in the media release, was quoted as saying, "I'm really grateful for this opportunity to continue to serve the country in this new capacity. I am very grateful and excited about the work."

Chairman of the FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, Robert Hadad, said in the media release, "Angus earned an opportunity because of his desire to help Trinidad and Tobago football, his success in the last few outings and the potential that he has shown. He is passionate about our football and we see this as a relationship where the team and Angus can grow together and be successful."