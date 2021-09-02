9 deaths, 104 covid19 cases detected

Photo courtesy CDC.

Nine people have died from the covid19 virus in the last 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 1,311.

An additional 104 new cases were recorded from samples taken between August 29 and September 1.

The Health Ministry’s covid19 update on Thursday said the people who died were one elderly man, two elderly women, three middle-aged men, two middle-aged women, all with comorbidities, as well as one elderly male without comorbidities.

There are 4,050 active cases.

Since March 2020, there have been 45,601 cases of covid19, of which 39,700 have recovered.

There are 264 people in hospital, 11 fewer than Wednesday. Of these, 53 are at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility, with ten in the intensive care unit and seven in the high dependency unit. There are 17 at the Caura Hospital, 44 at the Augustus Long Hospital, none at the St Ann’s Hospital, 35 at the Arima General Hospital, 40 at the new Point Fortin Hospital, 30 at the St James Medical Complex, 39 at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Fort King George, and six at the Scarborough Regional Hospital, Signal Hill.

There are 94 people in step-down facilities, with none at the Claxton Bay Correctional Facility, 53 at UWI Debe, three at UTT Valsayn, 22 at the Point Fortin Area Hospital, none at the Port of Spain field hospital or the Port of Spain General Hospital, seven at the Couva field hospital, nine at the Tacarigua Facility, and none in Tobago.

There are 134 people in state quarantine facilities, and 3,588 in home self-isolation.

There are 239 recovered community cases and 29 people have been discharged from public health facilities.

A total of 313,137 people had been tested to date, of whom 135,319 were tested at private facilities.

As of Thursday at 4 pm, 513,448 people had received their first dose of a two-dose vaccine. Of these, 119,693 received the AstraZeneca vaccine, 365,486 the Sinopharm vaccine, and 28,720 the Pfizer vaccine.

There were 401,304 people who had received their second dose.

The number of people who had taken the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine was 2,917.

A total of 404,221 people were fully vaccinated.