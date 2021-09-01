Women's Health director: More covid19 cases in pregnant women

Director of Women's Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh - File photo

DIRECTOR of Women's Health Dr Adesh Sirjusingh expressed concern about an increase in the number of pregnant women contracting covid19.

At the Health Ministry's virtual news conference on Wednesday, Sirjusingh said 383 pregnant women are covid19-positive and this figure was 315 recently.

He said three per cent of them may require either intensive care unit (ICU) or high dependency care (HDU) treatment.

Reminding the public that the Pfizer vaccine has been approved for pregnant women who have reached their first trimester, Sirjusingh appealed to pregnant women to get vaccinated. He reminded them about the process of doing so, which included seeking the advice of their health care provider.

Dr Farah Sulaman, an ICU specialist who is eight months pregnant, gave her testimony to the public about why she chose to get vaccinated. Sulaman said her greatest concern was not being able to take care of her children and her family if she contracted covid19.

Since receiving her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine last week, Sulaman said, both she and her baby are in good health.