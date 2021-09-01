United for a cause

Rodney Stowe, Aquil Arrindell, Jeffrey Hamilton Scott, founding member of Spree Simon Steel Orchestra, Fuad Abu Bakr and MP Keith Scotland. -

Politicians came together to assist in ongoing efforts to upgrade facilities at Spree Simon Community centre, at John John, Laventille and contributed to improvement work on the centre's computer room. The improvement projects are being spearheaded by the Pan Moving Forward group.

