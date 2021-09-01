Unionist: Government must do more for laid-off workers

The Trade Unions leaders 'Freedom Day Walk ' from Aranquez Savannah to Woodford Square in Port of Spain. - Photo by Sureash Cholai

DESPITE the pandemic, the Government must do more to get workers back into decent jobs and must get a better relationship with the labour movement, Communication Workers Union general secretary Clyde Elder told Newsday on Wednesday.

He gave his views during the Freedom Day march from Aranguez Savannah to Woodford Square, Port of Spain, under the joint banner of the National Trade Union Centre (NATUC), Joint Trade Union Movement (JTUM) and the Federation of Independent Trade Unions and NGOS (FITUN.)

Owing to covid19 restrictions, only 40 leaders of trade unions were invited to the march, which eventually numbered about 40 people.

Elder said that the occasion of Freedom Day should have coincided with the lifting of the state of emergency (SoE) and its restrictions.

He lamented the Government had extended the SoE for another three months, while noting that Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi said it could end before then.

"From this march here today, what I expect is that the Government is going to sit up, pay attention and give to the trade union movement that right, that recognition, that respect that we deserve as a movement in treating with issues affecting workers," Elder said.

"Those issues are unsettled negotiations as far back as 2005 in some cases. Workers being sent home, the so-called restructuring of companies where government has ownership, which we know will result in a reduction of the workforces in those companies.

"Those issues are issues where workers, apart from government workers, are being sent home daily, because businesses are not booming and in fact are losing their livelihood.

"Those are the issues that after this march today, the Government is going to say, 'Let us treat workers with more respect.'"

Elder accused the Government of being anti-worker, saying it had shut the Tourism Development Company, Caroni Green, HRSL, and Petrotrin, and had sent home 500 workers from TSTT.

"They are threatening to send home some workers at NP, they are threatening to restructure workers at WASA, they are threatening the port workers, they are threatening T&TEC workers. Where will it stop?

"This march, I am hoping and anticipating, is going to send that message that we as a movement are not happy."

Elder said while unions understood the Government's need to do certain things in a pandemic, people needed livelihoods as well.

"The Government seems to have no plan for the economy, and we are saying that they need to get the economy going and get workers working and get people back into employment and give them a decent wage."

Newsday asked how hard were things for retrenched people now.

"The workers who come to us, when we liaise with them, they still are not working.

"Some of them who come to us because they were laid off still haven't been able to access the relief grant that they (Government) are touting all over the place. They can't access it. Even though they applied, they still haven't got it.

"The place is in such a state that work is not readily available, and decent work is not available."

He alleged that the Government was "attacking good paying jobs in a unionised environment." He said, "That has to stop."

Elder said purpose of the march was to send a message to the Government "and to let the people know the trade union movement is very much alive and kicking."