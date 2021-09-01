Tobago's active covid19 cases now 452

An aerial view of the Scarborough Esplanade at Milford Road, Scarborough, Tobago. Photo by Jeff Mayers.

The number of active covid19 cases in Tobago rose to 452 after nine new cases were reported overnight.

The island’s covid19 death toll remains at 66.

In a statement on Wednesday, the THA Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development reported there are now 39 people in state isolation, 407 in home isolation and six in ICU. Forty-four patients have been discharged.

It said to date 12,985 have been tested for covid19 in Tobago. Of that number 2,248 have tested positive. There are 1,730 recovered patients.

A total of 18,438 people have been partially vaccinated and 13,466 are fully vaccinated.