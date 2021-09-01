Teen among three shot in Belmont

A 16-year-old boy is among three people who are being treated for gunshot wounds after an attack in Belmont on Wednesday afternoon.

Police said three men were sitting on a truck at Hermitage Road, Belmont, near Tony's Hardware, at around 1.08 pm when a man approached and shot them several times.

The boy was shot in his right hand, and the two men, 24 and 22, were also wounded.

Officers from the Port of Spain Task Force took them to the hospital, where they were treated.

Police from the Port of Spain CID were at the scene up to 2.30 pm on Wednesday.