SATT vaccination drive continues Wednesday, Saturday

The Supermarket Association of Trinidad and Tobago's (SATT) mass vaccination site will be open on Wednesday and Saturday from 10 am-3.30 pm at Centre Pointe Mall, Ramsaran Street, Chaguanas.

The Pfizer, Sinopharm and Johnson & Johnson Covidvaccines will be available and no appointments are needed.

In a release, the SATT said pregnant women should bring the documentation required in order to for them to receive the vaccine.

All adults coming to be vaccinated must bring a form of national identification.

It said parents and guardians accompanying their children to be vaccinated should have a form of national ID and the birth certificate of the child. Guardians should also have proof of their relationship with the child.

SATT said Sinopharm second doses will be administered as well, and people are asked to bring their immunisation cards as evidence of their first dose, even if it was administered at another site.

SATT said the first 200 people to be vaccinated would receive a covid19 care package, and there would also be displays and giveaways by companiese.