Normalisation committee mum on Soca Warriors' coach

In this Aug 25, 2020 file photo, men's U17 head coach Angus Eve speaks with the media outside the Ato Boldon Stadium, Couva. - Vidya Thurab

THE FIFA-appointed normalisation committee, which conducts the affairs of the Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA), have remained mum on the position of the TT men's team coach, as the contract of Angus Eve, as interim coach, ended on Tuesday.

Eve, who replaced Terry Fenwick on June 13, was handed a contract to serve as TT coach until August 31.

At the time of his appointment, Eve, the former TT midfielder and captain, said his aim was to improve the team’s fortunes, following their elimination from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Concacaf Zone qualifiers in early June.

Eve declined comment on Monday about his immediate future, both at the national and club level (he also serves as coach of Pro League team Club Sando). Repeated phone calls, on Monday and Tuesday, to the normalisation committee chairman Robert Hadad, acting general secretary of the TTFA Amiel Mohammed, and TTFA technical director Dion La Foucade, went unanswered.

Eve had five games as TT coach, all at the Concacaf Gold Cup in the United States.

During the Gold Cup qualifiers, TT hammered Montserrat 6-1 (on July 2). Four days later, TT needed kicks from the penalty spot to defeat French Guiana 8-7, after the scores were locked at 1-1 at the end of regulation time. The victory over French Guiana guaranteed a spot in the Gold Cup.

In Group A, TT drew goalless against Mexico (July 10), lost 2-0 to El Salvador (July 14) and were held to a 1-1 draw against Guatemala (July 18).

TT finished third in the group with two points, behind Mexico (seven points) and El Salvador (six points). Both Mexico and El Salvador advanced to the knockout stage, while TT and Guatemala (one point) were eliminated.