Nalis resumes walk-in services

File photo: The National Library

The National Library and Information System Authority (Nalis) will resume limited walk-in services at its Heritage, public and community libraries from September 1, from 9 am to 4 pm.

The service will not be available, however, at Carnegie, Maloney, Point Fortin, Rio Claro, Sangre Grande, St Helena and Moruga libraries, Nalis said in a media release.

It said given Nalis’ role in bridging the digital divide, the libraries will only offer computer and WiFi services. People are being encouraged to visit Nalis’ website and social media pages for e-books, databases and other online resources.

Nalis said it will control the number of people accessing its facilities at any given time and will ensure that everyone adheres to strict safety protocols.

Children 12 years and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to access walk-in services.

The amnesty on overdue books and DVDs has been extended to September 30. However, anyone who is returning library items must place them in the designated bins at public and community libraries. Staff will not accept returned items., Nalis said.

Appointments are required to utilise the Heritage Library at the National Library Building to conduct research. Appointments can be made by e-mailing asknalis@nalis.gov.tt or calling 624-4466, 624-1130, 626-2547 or 623-9673 extension 2203.