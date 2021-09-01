Ministry calls for natl youth award nominations

Foster Cummings -

THE Youth Development and National Service Ministry has issued a call for nominees for the 26th edition of the National Youth Awards.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Youth Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings said, “The National Youth Awards is a significant initiative which provides a distinct opportunity to advance youth empowerment on a national scale."

He said the ministry's intention is to identify, promote and reward young people for pursuing excellence and contributing to national development.

"Today’s young people have the power to transform our country and we must strive to empower, support and reward their outstanding performances.”

While strict strict covid19 guidelines have been implemented, the ministry said the hosting of the awards will "help to boost the morale of young people, particularly during this trying time in our country’s history."

The ministry said the nomination process is entirely online. Nomination forms can be completed via www.mydns.gov.tt.

Nominees must be citizens of TT and must be between the ages of ten and 35 years as at July 1, 2021 (with the exception of Youth Mentor Award nominees). The ministry said previous awardees are not eligible for nomination.

The ministry reiterated its commitment to bringing all stakeholders together to promote youth development and encouraging civic-minded citizens to contribute to national service across TT.

Categories for the National Youth Awards 2021

INDIVIDUAL

Agriculture Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Arts and Culture Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Entrepreneurship Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Education Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Health and Wellness Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Youth Leadership: Community Groups Award

Personal Triumph Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Youth Leadership: Student Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Youth Activism/Service Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Science and Technology Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Communication and Media Award

Most Dedicated Youth Mentor Award (Ages 35 and over)

School Sport Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Community Sport Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Youth Innovator Award (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Positive Youth Message through Film (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Positive Youth Message through Music (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

Positive Youth Development Influencer (Ages 10 – 17) and (Ages 18 – 35)

ORGANISATION

Most Improved Youth Group

Most Outstanding Youth Group

Most Effective School Youth Programme/Project

Most Effective Community Youth Programme/Project

Corporate Sponsor Award