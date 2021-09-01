Man's body found in Caroni

Police from the Northern Division are investigating the death of a man found in Caroni on Tuesday night.

Police said they received a report of a body at the Caroni North Bank Road, at around 8.37 pm. They found the decomposing body of Terrence Alleyne near a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) pump.

A district medical officer went to the area and declared Alleyne dead.

Investigators said Alleyne lived in the area and was assumed to be homeless by some nearby residents.

Police suspect he may have died of natural causes.