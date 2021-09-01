Help find missing Godfrey Williams of Laventille

The police are seeking the public's assistance in finding Godfrey Williams, 19, of 37 Old St Joseph Road, Laventille who was last seen on August 30.

Williams was reported missing on August 31. He was last seen wearing black short pants, a yellow striped jersey and slippers. He is dark brown in complexion, slim-built and of African descent with a low haircut.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Godfrey Williams is asked to call the Besson Street Police Station at 623-1395, or 555, 999, 911, 800-TIPS or report via the TTPS app.