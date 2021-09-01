Guyana Amazon Warriors grab Super Over win vs TKR

Nicholas Pooran (R) of Guyana Amazon Warriors hits 6 as Denesh Ramdin (L) of Trinbago Knight Riders watch during the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League match 11 at Warner Park Sporting Complex on Wednesday. Photo courtesy CPL T20

GUYANA Amazon Warriors secured a nail-biting three-run Super Over victory against defending Hero Caribbean Premier League T20 champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at Warner Park in St Kitts on Wednesday.

After both teams completed their respective 20-over innings on 138 runs each, TKR won the Super Over toss and sent the Warriors in to bat.

The Guyana franchise accumulated six runs in their five balls faced from spinner Sunil Narine as captain Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmyer perished in the decisive over. Only two wickets are allowed to fall in the Super Over.

In reply, TKR skipper Kieron Pollard and Tim Seifert attempted the chase but the former was sent packing after Romario Shepherd’s first delivery.

New batsman Colin Munro and Seifert were stifled by Shepherd’s target bowling and they were only able to secure four runs towards their target of seven, handing the GAW a well-orchestrated win.

In their opening innings, TKR were restricted to 138/9 with Munro (32) top scoring and Narine and Isuru Udana chipping in with 21 each. Mohammad Hafeez (3/18) and Shepherd (3/24) finished with the best bowling figures for the Warriors.

In reply, the Warriors fought tooth and nail to reach the small target. Needing two runs from the final ball, they could only steal one and closed the innings on 138/8, forcing the Super Over.

Both Pooran and Hetmyer top-scored for the Warriors with 27 each while eventual man of the match Rampaul bagged 4/29.

The Warriors however, still remain in third position on the table while TKR are second. St Kitts and Nevis Patriots remain unbeaten at the top with three wins in as many matches.

Summarised Scores

GUYANA AMAZON WARRIORS 138/8 – Nicholas Pooran 27, Shimron Hetmyer 27, Romario Shepherd 18; Ravi Rampaul 4/29, Sunil Narine 2/9 def. TRINBAGO KNIGHT RIDERS 138/9 – Colin Munro 32, Sunil Narine 21, Isuru Udana 21; Mohammad Hafeez 3/18, Romario Shepherd 3/24