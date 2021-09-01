Dr Eric Williams memorial committee: Citizens not practising watchwords

Chairman of the Dr Eric Williams memorial committee Reginald Vidale at a function on Tuesday to mark TT's 59th anniversary of independence at the I Love Tobago sign in Scarborough. - David Reid

Chairman of the Dr Eric Williams memorial committee Reginald Vidale believes citizens are not practising the nation’s watchwords: discipline, production, tolerance.

He made the statement on Tuesday during a simple ceremony at the I Love You Tobago sign, Scarborough, to commemorate the 59th anniversary of TT’s independence. At the event, people were invited to sign a commemorative book in remembrance of Dr Williams, the country’s first prime minister.

Williams died on March 29,1981, at the age of 69.

Saying Williams’ legacy must never be forgotten, Vidale lamented the nation’s watchwords are not being fully exercised.

“We remember Dr Williams for his legacy and what he contributed by way of the national anthem, national flag, our slogan, our motto, Together We Aspire, Together We Achieve, and all that he left us in terms of discipline, production and tolerance, which all contributed to nation-building,” he said.

“Today, however, I lament that all that Dr Williams stood for in terms of the slogan given to this country on Independence – discipline, production, tolerance – is certainly not followed.”

Vidale added: “Trinidad and Tobago today is not as disciplined as is expected. Trinidad and Tobago today is not as tolerant as expected. Trinidad and Tobago today is not as united as we expect, and as I am sure Dr Williams would have expected his country to be today.

“So, this remembrance to him is to let the country know that Dr Williams, his legacy and memory is still relevant to Tobago today and to Trinidad, and we have to see this 59th anniversary of independence as a wake-up call that if we do not become a discipline nation, if we do not become a productive nation and if we do not become a tolerant nation, our country is not going to succeed as it ought to in terms of its development.”

Vidale believes the country needs to be more united.

“We need to see a more united front. We need to see better co-operation if this country is to see the future in terms of all that’s intended for and what Dr Williams had intended for Trinidad and Tobago.”

He also believes TT should have been further along in its development.

“On the 59th anniversary, while the country has seen so much progress there is so much that still needs to be done in order that we can say that we are truly and independent nation.”

Vidale extended special Independence Day greetings to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and healthcare workers for their efforts in trying to protect citizens from covid19.