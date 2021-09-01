Chief Secretary: Science has been mankind's ally

ANCIL DENNIS, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) chief secretary, urged people to trust in the scientific method rather than rely on misinformation when deciding if to get vaccinated against covid19 in his Independence Day address.

He said the national compliance with health protocols would determine how quickly Trinidad and Tobago attains herd immunity and emerges from the devastating pandemic.

"It is an earnest plea, which must be amplified given the recent confirmation of the delta variant within our national borders.

"While vaccination is indeed a personal choice, it is powerful enough to impact the public health status of this entire country."

He viewed vaccination as a civic duty.

Dennis commended the Government for procuring a variety of WHO-approved vaccines, all assessed to ensure their safety and efficacy for users.

"We are truly blessed to be alive at a time when the greatest scientific minds, aided by technological innovation, could promptly develop a vaccine in response to this deadly crisis.

"There is no denying that science has long been humanity’s saving grace and continues to assist us in building a better world. In TT, the value of scientific thought remains highly regarded as a crucial component, towards shaping a more resilient future for our twin-island state."

Dennis said TT had produced sterling scientists who had each advanced their fields.

"It was a son of the soil, Dr Andre Cipriani, who co-discovered the use of the Cobalt-60 as a viable cancer treatment many years ago. His extensive research on motion sickness, also led to the discovery of a chemical compound which is utilised in Gravol medication."

Dennis said Prof Emmanuel Amoroso's key research on placentas made a key contribution to the field of reproductive biology and endocrinology.

Reflecting on the calibre of local scientists, he said TT has always contributed to science and relied on science for its development.

"It has been part of our bloodline for a long time and we will continue to be guided by the tenets of reason, accuracy and evidence going forward."

However he also said widespread misinformation was eroding some people's trust in the vaccination process.

"Therefore, I must encourage us to consider the rigour of the scientific method, and its unrelenting and unbiased commitment to the search for proof."

Dennis recalled TT's first prime minister, Dr Eric Williams, once saying democracy relied not just on Parliament, but also on "an informed and cultivated and alert public opinion.”

Dennis said, "While it is understandable to have some concerns and reservations, it is imperative that clarity is sought from informed and reliable sources. Please don’t be afraid to reach out to your personal healthcare provider; the Division of Health, Wellness, and Family Development; or the Ministry of Health.

"For those who believe strongly in your personal immunity to fight this virus, please take into account your fellow compatriots, some of whom may not be able to get vaccinated due to medical reasons. Now is the time for us to really exercise collective responsibility and espouse the notion of service above self."

He called for togetherness during a chapter when division was easy to thrive.

"We have reached this far as a democracy relying on scientific reason and the strength of one another. We will go even further, if we continue to lean on the ever-evolving world of science, while showing up with more kindness and patience for each other.

"Happy Independence Trinidad and Tobago! May God continue to guide and bless this great nation."